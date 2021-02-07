TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 11.9% on Analyst Upgrade

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price rose 11.9% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $90.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. TG Therapeutics traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.30. Approximately 3,902,174 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,614,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.53.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGTX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.