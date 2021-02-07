TFG Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,295,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,599,000. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VT stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.09.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.