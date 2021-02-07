Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on February 26th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $143.35.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $121,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,639 shares of company stock worth $25,297,810 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

