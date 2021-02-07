Terracoin Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $474,586.49 and $226.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.78 or 0.01185417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.24 or 0.00482183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003001 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006685 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.