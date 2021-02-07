Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teranga Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on Teranga Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Teranga Gold stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,375. Teranga Gold has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

