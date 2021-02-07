Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $38.88, with a volume of 142949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

TDC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after buying an additional 247,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 223,290 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Teradata by 37.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 11.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.