Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $345,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,807 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

