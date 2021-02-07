Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Takes $282,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.67.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

