Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 5,303 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 109.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,923,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $78.56 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $78.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

