Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 2,298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 137.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

