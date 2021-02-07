Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.45 Million Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $451.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $452.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

