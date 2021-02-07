Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,802.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $221.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

