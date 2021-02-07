Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires 20,139 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,127,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $451,933,000 after buying an additional 153,847 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

ABT opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

