Tellor (TRB) Reaches One Day Volume of $99.38 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Tellor has a total market cap of $63.18 million and $99.38 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.46 or 0.00097750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00063066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.58 or 0.01123622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,403.73 or 0.06272715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023266 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,771,308 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,729 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

