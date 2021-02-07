Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

