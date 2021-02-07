Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $704,308.50 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50.

NYSE TDOC opened at $285.03 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $212.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

