Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.40.

NYSE TNK opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a PE ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 100.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

