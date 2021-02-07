Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,132,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 901,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $291.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TK. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

