Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) were up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,132,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 901,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $291.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.
Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $334.78 million during the quarter.
Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)
Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.
