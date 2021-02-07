TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will report $43.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.20 million. TechTarget posted sales of $35.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year sales of $145.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $145.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $212.35 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $214.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $88.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $89.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

