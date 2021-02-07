TD Securities Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $55.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.
OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
OTEX opened at $48.74 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.
