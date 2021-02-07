TD Securities Increases Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target to $55.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

OTEX opened at $48.74 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 95.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

