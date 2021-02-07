TCW Group Inc. Has $75.19 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 80,391 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $428.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $453.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.85.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

