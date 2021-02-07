TCW Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,098.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,655.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

