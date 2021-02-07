TCW Group Inc. Buys 6,093 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $46,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $211.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.91.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,449 shares of company stock worth $17,100,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

