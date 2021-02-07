TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRP. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.