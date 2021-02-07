Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $7.63 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises 2.9% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Roku were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $439.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -523.68 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.