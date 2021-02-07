Taylor Wealth Management Partners Boosts Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned 0.74% of IBEX worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 million and a PE ratio of 22.74.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

