Taylor Wealth Management Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Tabula Rasa HealthCare accounts for about 1.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,071. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

TRHC stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

