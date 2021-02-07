Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Shares of TTM stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $93,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

