Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 860,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 645,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.