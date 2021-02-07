Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $175.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $6.00 on Friday, hitting $207.49. 1,586,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,020. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $211.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.