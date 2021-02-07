Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) vs. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head to Head Contrast

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Accolade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 3 6 0 2.67 Accolade 0 1 10 0 2.91

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus price target of $57.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Accolade has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Accolade.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -19.48% -11.53% -4.22% Accolade N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Accolade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $284.71 million 4.41 -$32.44 million ($0.25) -211.00 Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accolade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.7% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems. The company's cloud-based software also comprise RxCompanion, an MTM software platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and other health related problems; TruChart, an electronic health record (EHR) system for Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) organizations; and PACElogic, which delivers real-time sharable workflows comprising EHR, customer relationship management, claims adjudication, electronic data interchange, care management, coordination, planning, integration with community-based providers, and various Federal and State required reporting. In addition, it offers clinical pharmacist collaboration, prescription fulfillment and reminder packaging, and pharmacy cost management services, as well as health plan management services, including risk adjustment and third party administrator services. As of December 31, 2019, the company served 237 healthcare organizations. It provides its cloud-based software solutions to prescribers, pharmacists, pharmacies, and healthcare organizations for managing the medication-related needs of patients. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

