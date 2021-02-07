Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $130.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 81.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

