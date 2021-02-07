Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Announces Earnings Results

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Swisscom updated its FY 2021

Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $58.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCMWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

