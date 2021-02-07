Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $162,150.08 and $137.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00177784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00058813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00235609 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00072705 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,410,917 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.