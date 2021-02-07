Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

SGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

