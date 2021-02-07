Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.11.

SUN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of SUN opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $33.00.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

