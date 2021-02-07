Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Summit Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $12.29. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $90.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 984,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.