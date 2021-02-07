Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,584 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,521,000 after acquiring an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after buying an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after buying an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUMC stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

