Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 12,192 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.