Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 107 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $923,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $245.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

