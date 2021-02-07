Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,371 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

