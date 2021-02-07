Strs Ohio Sells 2,656 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in BOK Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BOK Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.57 and a 52-week high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

