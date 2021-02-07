Strs Ohio Sells 1,072 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Gladstone Commercial worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $630.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

