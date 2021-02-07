Strs Ohio Purchases 6,100 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NETGEAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NETGEAR by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $856,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $79,434.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,339,166 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

