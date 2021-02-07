Strs Ohio Buys 5,800 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,069. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

