Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Q2 by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $142.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,019.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 50,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,528,537. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

