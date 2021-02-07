Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after buying an additional 153,621 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

