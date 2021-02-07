Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $67.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

