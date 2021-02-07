Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
BIG opened at $55.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $67.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
