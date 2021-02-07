Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,369 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,364,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.74.

