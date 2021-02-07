Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

WM stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,568 shares of company stock worth $8,203,553 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

